Who Actually Does the Cooking in The Bachelor Australia Mansion?

Although we saw Brooke Blurton serve Nick Cummins breakfast in bed on The Bachelor Australia, one mystery remains this season: who actually does the day-to-day cooking? We're guessing UberEats doesn't deliver to the mansion.

Speaking to E! News after her elimination, Ashlea Harvey revealed she was often the one who prepared meals.

"We made shopping lists and got the food delivered. I was one of the main cooks in the house," she said. "When there were 25 girls, it was a bit hard and we had little individual groups where we'd share the kitchen and cook our own meals. As time went on, and we got to down to about 20 girls, I started doing family dinners and I cooked most of the nights."

The single mum said her Greek feast, complete with spanakopita and souvlaki, was a big hit.