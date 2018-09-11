Issa Rae Is a Style Star On and Off Camera

Issa Rae is just as vocal through her fashion as she is through her television series, Insecure.

Like other trendsetters, the star uses the red carpet as a platform for self-expression. Beyond wearing fashion-forward garments or things that make us admire her glamour, her style makes a point. She promotes under-the-radar designers. She wears garments with written political statements. She demonstrates the versatility and beauty of natural hair with her wide-range of styles. Even if you weren't aware of the series she created—a true-to-life tale of a young black woman and her friends—it's easy to recognize her pride in her culture through how she presents herself.

Her authenticity is what transformed her YouTube series into an HBO show and also why she's a style star.

This year, the star is nominated for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" at the Emmy Awards and before we start thinking about what she's going to wear on the red carpet, we're looking back at her best looks thus far.