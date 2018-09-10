Bella Hadid Wears a Sheer Catsuit During New York Fashion Week

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 5:00 PM

After a four week hiatus, Bella Hadid is back and better than ever.

"Two days ago was my first of work and I...you know...I'm still getting back into it," the model told E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party. "It makes me smile and I still get excited about it, so I'm happy to be back...I had maybe two days off every month for a year."

To celebrate reentering the fashion world, Gigi Hadid's sister opted for a sheer, blush-toned catsuit, featuring a V-neckline and corset—a custom design from Mughler—with a nude, high-waisted undergarment.

"I've been waiting to wear it since Cannes," she shared. "I'm happy to finally put it on and wear it. But, I'm not going to say I can breathe. It's a bit tight."

To complete her look, Bella chose blush-to-silver toned makeup, placing a metallic hue in the inner corner of her eyes, and a lob (read: long bob) with bump at the ends. Then, she added diamond cuff bracelets, rings and a sparkling clutch for the ultimate comeback ensemble.

