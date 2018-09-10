Julie Chen Taking Break From The Talk as Co-Hosts React to Les Moonves' Resignation

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 3:00 PM
This is a conversation the ladies of The Talk weren't looking forward to having.
As a new season of CBS' daytime talk-show kicked off today, one co-host was noticeable absent from the table.
"I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family," Julie Chen shared in a statement to E! News. "I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother."
Ultimately, her co-workers including Sara Gilbert, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne couldn't help but address the news that Julie's husband Les Moonves resigned as CEO of CBS amid sexual harassment allegations. He calls them "untrue allegations."
"Whatever types of hardships I have had over the last eight years, Julie has always been there for me," Sharon began the show. "It's very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about her husband. We feel it's right."
She continued, "I was asked a couple months ago to make a statement supporting Leslie. I felt I was as diplomatic as I could be with the statement I made. But after seven more women have come out, the stories are so similar, the pattern is so similar, but for me the man has not been convicted of any crime, but obviously the man has a problem."
On Sunday evening, Les released a statement where he confirmed his resignation from CBS. The decision came the same day that Ronan Farrow published an expose in The New Yorker, which described misconduct allegations from six additional women.
"Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am. Effective immediately I will no longer be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBS," he shared. "I am deeply saddened to be leaving the company. I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees."
During today's all-new episode, many co-hosts expressed their support for Julie who has been married to Les since 2004.
"Julie is our friend, this is our ninth season and we've been together since the beginning. I love her. I support her always," Sara expressed. "However, this is an important time in our culture and just because this hits close to home, it doesn't change this story. All women's stories matter and these women's stories matter. This is very serious and the appropriate actions need to take place. I'm happy when women are heard because for a long time they haven't been."
Eve added, "This is ridiculously difficult…I support Julie. I'm praying for her and praying for her family and sending her strength. This is really, really hard. I hope and pray we get to a place where we don't have to talk about this anymore."
As for Sheryl, she got emotional and urged everyone to look inside themselves and "be better people."
"I think this is a blessing from God to be unburdened from secrets and unchained from lies," she explained. "Women should not feel that they have to carry secrets and burdens…I'm thanking God for today that this is out in the open."
