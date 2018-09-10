Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling ''Discouraged'' by Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 2:15 PM
Khloe Kardashian is sooo close to reaching her fitness goal!
The reality star is opening up about her weight loss journey, five months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson. Since welcoming her baby girl into the world, the mom has been working towards losing nearly 50 lbs. and she has already lost 33.
"I was so shocked when I lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first three months. I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I've struggled with my weight my entire life," she shared on the KhloeWithAK official app. "I'm the queen of yo-yoing."
Khloe added, "True's almost 5 months old now and I'm really close to my goal, but I'm plateauing. Now it's sooooo hard!!!"
This isn't the first time the Good American designer has undertaken a serious weight loss journey, so she is using her prior experience as motivation. "I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight," Khloe said.
So far, the new mom has come a long way since giving birth in May and she is looking forward to the day she reaches her goal weight. When that day comes, the focus will be on tightening her muscles.
In the meantime, she is "eating healthy (when I can) and working out," although she adds, "somedays are harder than others."
The 34-year-old is hopeful though. She said, "for now, I'm just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I'll hit my fitness goal—and it will feel sooooo good!"
Khloe recently got candid about the insecurity she feels when wearing bathing suits on her app, where she wrote, "My entire life I have never been a bathing suit girl. I don't know if I'll ever feel good in a swimsuit—I've just never been that comfortable wearing one!"
"I definitely want to hit my fitness goal because I love being healthy and I want a fit life to keep up with True and to show her how to be active and set a healthy example, but I have other priorities at the moment," Khloe explained to her fans. "I still work out and I try to eat healthy, but my life is about the baby then work."
Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?