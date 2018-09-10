Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling ''Discouraged'' by Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is sooo close to reaching her fitness goal!

The reality star is opening up about her weight loss journey, five months after giving birth to daughter True Thompson. Since welcoming her baby girl into the world, the mom has been working towards losing nearly 50 lbs. and she has already lost 33. 

"I was so shocked when I lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first three months. I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I've struggled with my weight my entire life," she shared on the KhloeWithAK official app. "I'm the queen of yo-yoing."

Khloe added, "True's almost 5 months old now and I'm really close to my goal, but I'm plateauing. Now it's sooooo hard!!!"

This isn't the first time the Good American designer has undertaken a serious weight loss journey, so she is using her prior experience as motivation. "I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight," Khloe said. 

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

So far, the new mom has come a long way since giving birth in May and she is looking forward to the day she reaches her goal weight. When that day comes, the focus will be on tightening her muscles.

In the meantime, she is "eating healthy (when I can) and working out," although she adds, "somedays are harder than others." 

The 34-year-old is hopeful though. She said, "for now, I'm just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I'll hit my fitness goal—and it will feel sooooo good!"

Khloe recently got candid about the insecurity she feels when wearing bathing suits on her app, where she wrote, "My entire life I have never been a bathing suit girl. I don't know if I'll ever feel good in a swimsuit—I've just never been that comfortable wearing one!"

"I definitely want to hit my fitness goal because I love being healthy and I want a fit life to keep up with True and to show her how to be active and set a healthy example, but I have other priorities at the moment," Khloe explained to her fans. "I still work out and I try to eat healthy, but my life is about the baby then work."

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Weight Loss , Diet And Fitness , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Trailer Just Teased Meredith's New Love Interest and We're Gasping

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

Every Outfit Kaia Gerber Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Tinashe

Tinashe Joins Dancing With the Stars and More Season 27 Casting News

Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay

Ice T Is Ready to Hack the E! Site to Ensure Mariska Hargitay Wins a People's Choice Award

Post Malone

Post Malone Has the Worst Luck Ever Lately—and He's the First to Admit It

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Shares a Rare Selfie on Twitter

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence on Cardi B NYFW Fight

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.