Amanda Bynes Shares a Rare Selfie on Twitter

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 1:13 PM

Amanda Bynes

Twitter

Twitter is starting to see a lot more of Amanda Bynes.

The former child star took to social media on Sunday to share a selfie with her fans. The photo showed the What a Girl Wants actress smiling up at the camera while sitting in her car. Bynes donned a white, short-sleeve button-up shirt with polka dots. She also rocked a glam look that included a pretty pink pout, highlighted cheeks and just a touch of eyeliner. In addition, she swept her hair back and tucked it into a little bun. 

Along with the photo, Bynes tweeted two heart emojis. However, she let her happy expression do most of the talking.

The photo came less than a week after Bynes resurfaced on Twitter following her seven-month hiatus. Bynes reappeared on the social network by sharing a photo of her smiling alongside Neil Moran, the producer of Hairspray. Fans will recall Bynes starred in the 2007 film along with John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Zac Efron, Brittany Show, Queen Latifah and others. 

Even with her social media break, Bynes has quite the following. She has over three million followers on Twitter alone. Still, it's been a while since Bynes shared a selfie, specifically. While she's posted a few photos over the years, her last selfie was in 2016.

Read

How Amanda Bynes Is Inching Her Way Back Into Public Life

All in all, it seems like things are going well for the She's the Man star. Her family's attorney, Tamar Arminak, expressed this notion back in August when he gave E! News an update on her life since being placed under conservatorship in 2014. He said Bynes and her parents are on "such good terms" that the conservatorship is the "last thing on their minds." However, he noted that the conservatorship could end anytime before 2020. 

"The fact that Amanda is living on her own, making her own decisions and future plans is something her parents are so proud of," Armiak told E! News at the time. "Finally she is surrounded by friends and companions she can trust and really open up to. She feels free to be herself, which brings her so much happiness and excitement for the future." 

Bynes also has some exciting milestones in her near future. She is expected to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in the fall.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

