BREAKING!

Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence on Cardi B NYFW Fight

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nicki Minaj has spoken. 

It's no secret that the star and her emerging foe Cardi B have been the talk of the town since Friday night, when the "I Like It" rapper lunged at her at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party inside The Plaza Hotel. According to footage shared of the incident online, the new mother was seen being escorted away while screaming at Minaj about allegedly speaking about her daughter. At one point, the star was seen throwing her red high heel in Minaj's direction. 

"It was so fast!" an eyewitness told E! News. "I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out." 

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

By the end of night, Cardi issued a statement on social media. "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"

She continued, "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"

Cardi concluded by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"

Read

Inside the Fashion Week Party Where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Had Their Explosive Fight

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Minaj shared her side of the story on Monday in a new episode of her Queen radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1. Toward the top of the show, she shared an audio clip of Cardi saying, "I hate when some people come at me and it's like, 'Oh Cardi, why you coming at peoples' kids for?'"

"The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through," Minaj said, noting the "upper echelon" crowd that witnessed their fight. "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."

"I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting. I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a shit and it's so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy," the rapper defended herself in response to Cardi's accusations. "I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child."

"I am not a clown," she declared. "That's clown shit."

Read

The Truth About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Long-Simmering Feud

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

The star did not mince words as she further questioned Cardi's alleged recent behavior. 

"You came into my f--king culture. I never had to f--k a DJ to play my songs. You calling black women roaches," she shouted. "You getting girls beat up because of what your man doing? Real bitches never do that—you never attack the woman...you take that up with your f--king man," Minaj continued, referencing unconfirmed allegations that Cardi had people attack two strip club employees after husband Offset allegedly cheated on her with one of the women. The star has reportedly denied such such claims. 

"You're angry and you're sad. This is not funny and this is not about attacking. This is about get this woman some f--king help. This woman is at the best stage in her career and she's out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the f--k is going to give her a f--king intervention?"

Read

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Get into Fight During Fashion Week

Minaj also expressed her gratitude to friends like Lil Uzi Vert who reached out to her both publicly and privately after the incident. 

Before the episode was over, the "Chun-Li" star clarified that "this is coming from a place of 'don't you know how blessed you are?'"

"I told you this to your face. I said you gotta get thick skin baby girl. People are gonna say the most horrendous things about you," Minaj continued. "Be happy with your blessings. They're overflowing. Be happy. Be proud." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Nicki Minaj , Feuds , New York Fashion Week , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling ''Discouraged'' by Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Trailer Just Teased Meredith's New Love Interest and We're Gasping

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

Every Outfit Kaia Gerber Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Tinashe

Tinashe Joins Dancing With the Stars and More Season 27 Casting News

Ice-T, Mariska Hargitay

Ice T Is Ready to Hack the E! Site to Ensure Mariska Hargitay Wins a People's Choice Award

Post Malone

Post Malone Has the Worst Luck Ever Lately—and He's the First to Admit It

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Shares a Rare Selfie on Twitter

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.