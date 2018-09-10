The Truth About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Long-Simmering Feud

Pitting female against female is a tried-and-true practice, one even more customary in the entertainment industry when the perception is that women are eyeing the same goals—album sales, movie roles, trophies, accolades and respect from their peers—and thus couldn't possibly act cordial or simply get along for the sake of professionalism.

And in the rap industry where beefs and diss tracks are as commonplace as expensive rides and guest verses? Well let's just say two women as talented and outspoken as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B would never have been able to exist at the same time without fending off at least a few rumors of a rivalry.

And in those initial months after Cardi dominated the summer 2017 charts with her impossibly catchy track "Bodak Yellow" that's what both insisted they were: just the expected, clichéd rumors that attach themselves to accomplished women simply trying to exist in the same field.