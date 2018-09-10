Outlander Season 4 Trailer Is Super Sexy, Dramatic and Left Us With So Many Questions

Welcome to America, Jamie and Claire. The first full trailer for Outlander season four is here and it is filled with Drama, yes the capital D is necessary for the amount of drama that is in this. There's also sexy times because it's Outlander.

In the preview below, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) make their way to the new world, America. But it's early America, not the world Claire left behind. So her views on slavery? Yeah, they're not going to fly in colonial America. The happy couple settle in North Carolina and Claire must grapple with her knowledge of the American Revolution and, well, living through it. The Frasers also meet notorious pirate/smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), a meeting that will leave a lasting impression on the Fraser clan.