Jamie Oliver Chases Down Burglar After Attempted Home Invasion

Dave Benett/ Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 8:44 AM
Dave Benett/ Getty Images
Jamie Oliver tackled a burglar to the ground after an attempted home invasion last week.
The acclaimed chef was at his house in London with his wife, Jools Oliver, and their five children when he caught the burglar trying to break in. According to reports, the burglar is believed to have attempted to break into other residences in Oliver's neighborhood, such as Kate Moss' home, before trying to get into the chef's place.
A spokesman for the Scotland Yard said in a statement, "At 7.13pm on Tuesday, 4th of September, police were called to reports of an aggressive male attempting to gain entry to residential addresses in N6. The male was apprehended by members of the public and was subsequently detained by police. He was taken to a North London police station where he remains at this time. Officers from Central North Command Unit are investigating."
A source dished to the Daily Mirror, "Jamie went absolutely mad and sprinted after the man down the street before catching up with him and pinning him down to the floor. He was then joined by his driver and a handful of neighbours who helped him hold down the burglar until police arrived to arrest him."
Oliver has yet to comment publicly on the incident and his rep declined to comment on the report.
Oliver and his Little Bird designer wife are parents to Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, 9, Buddy, 7, and River, 2.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
Watch Viola Davis & KJ Apa React to Their PCAs Noms and Hear Why You Should Vote for Their Shows to Win
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?