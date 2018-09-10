Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Royal Tour Details Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going on tour!

Just a few months after Kensington Palace announced the couple would be traveling to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand as part of their first official tour, the Palace has revealed their itinerary.

The Palace shared the trip details on Monday.

According to the schedule, the fall tour will run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will kick off their trip in Australia and visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Fraser Island. Next, they'll head to Fiji and spend a few days in Suva and Nadi. They'll then head to Nuku'alofa, Tonga. After a brief visit, they'll make their way back to Sydney before ending their trip in New Zealand. During their final days, they'll visit Wellington, Auckland and Rotorua.

According to Kensington Palace, Their Royal Highnesses were invited to tour the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments and were asked to tour Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.