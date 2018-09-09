Les Moonves Resigns as CEO of CBS Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Les Moonves, the CEO of CBS, will resign effective immediately amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations. The resignation comes on the same day that Ronan Farrow published an exposé on Moonves in the New Yorker, which described misconduct allegations from six additional women.

The first six women to accuse Moonves of misconduct came out in another article by Farrow on July 27. Both describe claims against the former CEO about incidents that allegedly occurred in the 1980s-2000s.

In a statement from CBS obtained by E! News, Moonves will "donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace" and it will be made "immediately."

Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as the company's interim CEO and President. According to the statement, Moonves will not receive any immediate severance from CBS and the $20 million will be taken from any severance he does receive following an independent investigation.

According to the July report, four of the six women told Farrow about "forcible touching or kissing during business meetings" and described it as a "practiced routine." The remaining two women said Moonves "physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers."