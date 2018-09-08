Ariana Grande Mourns the Death of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller With a Touching Photo

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
Ariana Grande is mourning the sudden death of Mac Miller.
The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a new picture of her late-ex boyfriend. The black-and-white shot showed the rapper staring up at the camera as someone, presumably Grande, snapped the photo. A glimpse of what appeared to be her sneakers were seen at the bottom of the image.
The post came shortly after Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, posted a tribute to Miller on Instagram.
"Always a kind heart," he captioned a picture of the late artist. "You will be missed and you are gone way too soon. Way too soon. Rest In Peace Mac."
Braun also wrote, "This was a good man with a great heart. He will be missed and is gone way too soon. I'm angry to say RIP buddy."
Miller passed away on Friday at the age of 26. While his cause of death yet to be confirmed, it's been reported that he died of an overdose.
In May 2018, Mac (whose real name is Malcom McCormick) and Grande ended their two-year relationship. At the time, the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress said she "[adored] him endlessly" and was "grateful to have him" in her life, whether as a significant other or friend. Grande, 25, later described their union as "toxic," alluding to his sobriety issues as the reason for the relationship's demise.
"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be," Ariana shot back when a Twitter troll blamed Miller's DUI on the split. "I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety [and] prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."
The "Self Care" artist had this to say about their breakup in a July 2018 interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music: "We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple, you know?"
On the topic of Grande's engagement to Pete Davidson, he offered, "I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me."
As previously reported, authorities responded to a death investigation near the artist's home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Shortly before news of Miller's passing broke, a post shared to Ariana's Instagram account indicated she was on a plane. The photo was promptly taken down, and her comments section muted.
Ariana and Mac's love story began back in 2013 when they collaborated on hit single, "The Way." They remained friends for three years before taking things to the next level in 2016. "I met him when I was 19," she recalled to Cosmopolitan. "We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent, We weren't ready at all, though, to be together. It's just timing."
Continued Grande, "We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time. There were times over the years when he would call me and hear that I was stressed or overwhelmed or not doing well, and he would call my mom. There were also times when he was really broken and sad—this was years ago—and I would come take care of him, because we love each other as best friends first and foremost."
Our thoughts go out to Ariana, as well as Mac's loved ones at this time.
