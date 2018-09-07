Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Get into Fight During Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 9:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The New York Fashion Week fight heard ‘round the town happened tonight when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in a heated altercation during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party.

In videos captured by both E! News and fellow guests, the two rappers were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party.

An insider tells us that Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj then didn't move and continued on with her night.

Footage appeared on social media showing Offset's leading lady throwing a red high heel at the rapper.

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

And while no police reports have been filed as of yet, Cardi was seen escorted out of the private event with her team in tow.

Also visible on the new mother was a large bruise above her left eye.

Shortly after the fight, Cardi took to Instagram to vent her frustrations over the "Bed" rapper.

"I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"

She continued, "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"

Cardi concluded by writing, "Bitches talk all that s--t in they raps but in real life they p--sy!! This s--t really is for entertainment!!"

Nicki has yet to publicly comment about what went down tonight at the NYFW party, but it's only a matter of time before she tells her side of things (cue the next installment of Queen Radio).

She did, however, take to social media after the argument&mdash;but not to talk about the Invasion of Privacy star. Nope, instead, Minaj showcased her leopard print ensemble in a series of Instagram pics that focused on what the night was really supposed to be about: fashion.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Nicki Minaj , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren, 2018 New York Fashion Week

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Prove Their Power Couple Status at NYFW

ESC: Nicki Minaj

7 Celebrity Fashion Trends You Need to Copy Now

Sarah Hyland, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Stand Up To Cancer 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Stormi Webster Stands and Dances With Kylie Jenner in Sweet New Video

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

All the Times Mac Miller Spoke Candidly About His Sobriety Struggles

Shopping: Oversized Blazers

14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.