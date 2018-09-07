All the Times Mac Miller Spoke Candidly About His Sobriety Struggles

Mac Miller always tried to keep it real with his fans.

Whether he was rapping on stage or speaking out in documentaries, the rapper never shied away from discussing his struggles with addiction.

At the same time, today's news that the talented artist—born Malcolm James McCormick—passed away came as a shock to fans around the world.

The rapper was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, two law enforcement sources told NBC News. Los Angeles Police and Los Angeles Fire initially responded to reports of a possible drug overdose.

As the tributes continue pouring in from Hollywood's biggest stars, some fans can't help but remember his revealing quotes about dealing with sobriety in the public eye.