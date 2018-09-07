Mac Miller Dead at 26: Remembering the Rapper's Life in Pictures

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26.
TMZ has reported that the rapper (real name Malcolm James McCormick) died Friday after an apparent overdose. A spokesperson for the LAPD tells E! News that officers "responded to a death investigation" near Miller's home in Studio City, Calif. on Friday afternoon, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased.
Miller had been preparing to go on tour at the end of next month, with one of his last tweets encouraging his fans to get tickets to a show. "I'm bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night," he wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th."
Since news of his heartbreaking death broke on Friday, friends and fans around the world have taken to social media to react to the news.
As we all continue to mourn his passing, let's take a look back and remember Miller's life in pictures.
Facebook
Childhood Photo
Miller was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Jan. 19, 1992. He posted this childhood photo to Facebook in Dec. 2016 with the caption, "Safety First."
Facebook
Arm Tattoo
Before starting his rap career in his teens, Miller wanted to be a singer. "Been Tatted," Miller captioned this Facebook picture on Nov. 23, 2013.
C Brandon/Redferns
Career Breakthrough
On Nov. 8, 2011, Miller released his first studio album Blue Slide Park. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. This photo shows Miller performing in London in Sept. 2011.
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup via AP Images
2012 SXSW Music Festival
Miller attended the 2012 mtvU Woodie Awards during the 2012 SXSW Music Festival on March 15, 2012.
Robb D. Cohen/RobbsPhotos/Invision/AP
Watching Movies with the Sound Off
Miller released his second studio album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, in June 2013. The following month, he performed in Atlanta as part of The Space Migration Tour.
In Sept. 2015, Miller released his third studio album, GO:OD AM.
FameFlynet
Miller and Ariana Grande
Miller and Ariana Grande took their romance public in the summer of 2016.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
The Divine Feminine
Miller released his fourth studio album, The Divine Feminine, in Sept. 2016.
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
Miller is pictured at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in Oct. 2016.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Oct. 2017
Miller performed during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
May 2018
In May 2018, E! News learned that Miller and Grande had broken up after about two years together.
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
On Aug. 3, Miller released his fifth studio album, Swimming. In one of his final performances, Miller appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 13.
Instagram
Aug. 31, 2018
This is of Miller's last Instagram posts. He captioned the picture, "this is not my motorcycle." Miller passed one week later on Sept. 7, 2018.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Miller's family.