Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 2:30 PM

David X Prutting/BFA/Shutterstock

Cardi B has a love affair with money and fashion and she's making that clear during New York Fashion Week.

First, the star appeared at the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2019, wearing the black ruched jersey dress and white embroidered bag with crystal chain strap from the designer. She paired the classic, curve-hugging style with chandelier earrings and black heels with straps. 

Her makeup artist, Erika La'Pearl, paired her style with equally glamorous makeup. She used metallic eyeshadow from Smolder Cosmetics, which is know for their very pigmented hues, and dramatic lashes from Tatti Lashes.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Then, she walked into the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2019 show, combining two major trends: leopard print and suiting. She wore wide-leg pants with the bright print, an oversize suit jacket with same print and black lapels, a black bustier and black platform heels.

She paired this look with a curled bob—a hairstyle that says Hollywood glamour—and pink-toned makeup. The contrast of her makeup makes the look pop, while her classic hair subdues the bold and daring print.

What will she wear next?!

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW @ https://www.eonline.com/au/news/fashion_week

