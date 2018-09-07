This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

  By
    &

Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 8:58 AM

This Is Us Season 3

NBC

Get the tissues ready, the Pearsons are almost back. This Is Us returns for its third season on Tuesday, Sept. 25 and things pick up where they have for the last two years: It's the Big Three's birthday.

Aside from that, details on the premiere are scarce. However, we do have the episode title, "Ave Maria," and from the first photos on the gallery below we've got an idea of what we can expect when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) return for This Is Us season three.

 

This Is Us Season 3: See What the Pearsons Are Up to Now

Other details about This Is Us season three are also being kept under wraps, however we do know a bit about what's to come. Like things will be lighter for Moore, as she and Ventimiglia explore the early days of Jack and Rebecca. She deemed season three the best season yet.

"I think it's our most ambitious, but I think we've earned it after 36 episodes," Moore said. "People know who these characters are, they trust us, and I think it allows us the freedom to expand the universe a little bit."

Viewers will also see Jack's time in Vietnam and meet his brother, played by Will & Grace veteran Michael Angarano.

"For Jack, it's about what makes this man that we have all fallen in love with," Ventimiglia told E! News. "What are the things that happened to him in his younger years that have turned into this man that loves his wife, loves his family, and gave everything he could to them. So, we're going back in time to when he was in the service, when he was in Vietnam."

This Is Us season three premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

