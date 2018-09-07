Chris Pine's Penis Is the Talk of the Toronto International Film Festival

David Eustace/Netflix
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 8:04 AM
David Eustace/Netflix
The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off Thursday with the opening-night selection Outlaw King, a historical Netflix drama starring Chris Pine as King of the Scots Robert the Bruce. E! News' Zuri Hall interviewed Pine on the red carpet beforehand, where he spoke about the "fraternity" his co-stars formed and joked there were "a lot of beard competitions."
Outlaw King—co-written, co-produced and directed by David Mackenzie—also stars Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, Billy Howle, Florence Pugh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter's John DeFore said the film is "something of a grind," although it does have its "lively" moments here and there. "Pine is fully committed to Robert's mission, but the film has a hard time making him a compelling character, even with a wife and daughter on hand to make him relatable," he wrote. "And it takes forever for his military campaign to get rolling."
Variety's Peter Debruge shared those sentiments, writing in his review, "Outlaw King never quite compares to the many films it's so keen to imitate, and in some cases outright quote."
Meanwhile, on social media, all anyone wanted to talk about was Pine's penis. "Netflix has a strategy to gain millions more subscribers this November: inserting a gratuitous Chris Pine nude scene in the middle of bloody, muddy Scottish battle epic OUTLAW KING," Debruge tweeted. Vulture's Nate Jones described two of his nude scenes in more detail. Viewers first see his butt during a sex scene with Pugh, iin which "the camera lovingly lingers" on Pine's backside, showing a "willingness to go on for a beat longer than is comfortable. It's kicked off by a split-second shot where Robert disrobes, unveiling the full majesty of his medieval bush."
According to Jones, "It's a level of nudity you don't often see from male movie stars, and quite frankly, it makes Justin Theroux look like Buffalo Bill." The scene made viewers gasp, "but little did they know that this was just the appetizer." After Pine's character returns from his lowest point, he goes for swim stripping off his tunic and exposing "his royal todger" to the world. "We only see it in a long shot, and the moment ends before anyone watching can finish saying 'Whoa,' but still, it's a bold move—particularly in a movie that's heading straight to Netflix." Presciently, he joked, "Horny GIF-makers of the world will have their hands full with this one."
Those who saw the movie then answered questions about Pine's penis for those who didn't:
it happens so fast/the shots so wide its tough to tell BUT good thing this going to netflix— e. oliver whitney (@cinemabite) September 7, 2018
News that Pine shows his penis onscreen even led to an epiphany:
Chris Pine— Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 7, 2018
rearranged is:
Rich Penis
the signs were there all along
Other critics joked they felt closer after witnessing the scenes together:
Had a great time seeing colleagues tonight here at one of the year’s biggest cultural events and discussing Chris Pine’s penis— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 7, 2018
Finally, other critics predicted—rightly so—that Pine's penis would be the talk of TIFF:
Chris Pine. Full frontal. OUTLAW KING.— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) September 7, 2018
That's my pretty much my review. #TIFF18
Let’s see how many of these #OutlawKing reviews mention Chris Pine’s full frontal. ⏱— Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) September 7, 2018
Pine has yet to comment on his nude scenes in Outlaw King. But, as the actor argued in Cosmopolitan last year, "I think the way our society deals with nudity is so stupid. Whenever people are getting out of bed in a movie, a woman is covering her breasts and a man is covering his junk. That's not real life! If you're getting out of bed, just be naked. That's what people do!"
Outlaw King premieres on Netflix Nov. 9.
