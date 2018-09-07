Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in Mediation Over Custody Agreement

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are in mediation over their current custody agreement, two years after reaching a divorce settlement.

A source tells E! News the pair are "going to mediation" because of disagreements regarding their three son's upbringing. "They don't agree on custody and the time the kids are spending with each of them," the insider reveals.

Since the artist recently finished his tour with Bush and will be home more often, he wants more time with their sonsKingston, Zuma and Apollo. However, the source says, "Gwen believes that she provides a consistent living environment and that the kids should be with her the majority of the time."

"They are older now and taking their school work and activities seriously," the insider adds. "She thinks Gavin still very much lives a rock star lifestyle and it's in the kid's best interest to be with her."