The Bachelor Australia's Cat Reveals the One Mean Comment She Won’t Take Back

Regrets, Cat and Romy have a few.

The Bachelor Australia contestants were labelled "villains" and "bullies" by fans after their fights with multiple bachelorettes this season, including Vanessa Sunshine, Tenille Favios and Blair Thomas.

Speaking to E! News after the epic rose ceremony—which saw Nick Cummins boot Cat Henesy-Smith out of the house and Romy Poulier walk out—the pair say they're remorseful for some of their cruel comments.

"I'd like to take back any nasty thing that I said on the show," Cat says. "I'm not proud of it. Obviously, I apologise if I've offended people. It's normally not in my nature, but I guess I got a bit carried away. Cut me off from my friends, family, social media and live with 25 strangers—you don't get along with everyone."

"I probably regret having such an opinion," Romy adds. "I wish I was a little less aggressive in my approach."