Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Take Their Love to New York Fashion Week

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 6:23 PM
Hailey Baldwin is introducing Justin Bieber to the fashion world one runway show at a time.
The supermodel invited her fiancé along to John Elliot's presentation during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, marking their first fashion show as an engaged couple. Hailey and Justin arrived hand-in-hand to the Pier 62 skatepark, where they were joined in the front row by LeBron James, Whoopi Goldberg and Kendall Jenner's former flame Ben Simmons. Another familiar face in the crowd included Pete Davidson, who attended without Ariana Grande by his side.
Baldwin brought the glam on behalf of the inseparable lovebirds in a long blond wig, denim cutoffs and a sheer blouse. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old pop singer kept it casual in an oversized T-shirt, track pants and a Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap.
It's unclear whether or not Hailey's booked any shows for the latest installment of this year's Fashion Week itinerary, but days ago she made a subtle nod to Justin while walking the runway in Shanghai.
The 21-year-old catwalk queen rocked her massive engagement ring during Tommy Hilfiger's TommyNow Icons show on Tuesday. While Justin couldn't make it overseas to witness Hailey strut her stuff, the bride-to-be couldn't help but reflect on what a life-changing few months she's experienced with him by her side.
"Kissing goodbye the most perfect summer of my life!!" she captioned a recent Instagram post. "Feeling insanely grateful for everything this season of my life has brought me and even more excited for what's next."
And speaking of what's next for Hailey and Justin, we're told this celeb pair isn't rushing down the aisle anytime soon.
"Hailey and Justin are thoroughly overwhelmed by the wedding planning process," a source told E! News. "They want to enjoy their time together right now, love being engaged, and they are not rushing things. They have talked about having the ceremony in Canada, but nothing is set in stone yet."
