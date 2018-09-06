How Lil Xan's Breakup With Noah Cyrus Hooked the Internet

The first thing you notice about Xan, physically, are inevitably the face and neck tattoos—which, aside from a few on his chest and upper extremities, comprise the majority of his body artwork.

His first ever tattoo was "No Face" from Hayao Miyazaki's anime classic Spirited Away on his right wrist. "I was a big fan, I grew up on it," he said in an interview with DJ Smallz last year. "And the second one was this"—he pointed to a smaller tat that includes a "6" next to the "No Face"—and I will never tell people, or maybe one day I'll tell people what this means," he said with a huge smile. "Uh, it's a little corny."

The word "Candy" under his left eye was his first face tattoo, which he went for right after he turned 18. "A lot of people thought it was for 'eye candy,'" he recalled, "but I did not do that in any way. My mom's name is Candy...I did it because I wanted a face tattoo and I was like, 'My mom is going to kill me. But if it's her name, she might not be too harsh about it and whatnot.'"

"She was pretty shook," Xan admitted, laughing, "but she said—she's very supportive—she said do whatever you think works best."

And why did he want a face tattoo, his first of several, again?

"...'Cause I just like to go all f--kin' out," Xan explained. "If I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna like fully commit to something. I was originally a photographer... and I wanted to be the next big photographer." Having his camera stolen was devastating, as it was a present from his parents, but he eventually shrugged it off and decided to try his hand at rapping.

And now he is one of the next big rappers.