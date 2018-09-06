Sally Field and More Stars React to Burt Reynolds' Death

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Burt Reynolds made quite the impression on the biggest stars in Hollywood.

In case you missed the news, the legendary actor passed away earlier this morning after going into cardiac arrest.

"My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."

As soon as the news was revealed, dozens of actors, actresses and famous faces expressed their condolences on social media. And yes, many couldn't help but share their fond memories of the actor who starred in many projects including Boogie Nights, Deliverance and Evening Shade.

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later," Smokey and the Bandit co-star Sally Field said in a statement to E! News. "My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

Take a look at just some of the heartfelt tributes posted today in our roundup below.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Up until his passing, Burt was hard at work on various projects including a few upcoming films. In fact, the actor was set to co-star alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino and the amazing cast that was assembled," Burt's family said in their statement. 

Funeral plans have yet to be revealed for the Hollywood star. Our thoughts remain with Burt's family.  

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cheyenne Floyd, MTV

MTV Star Cheyenne Floyd Set to Join Teen Mom OG

Lyric McHenry

Lyric McHenry Laid to Rest Three Weeks After Her Death

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

How Lil Xan's Breakup With Noah Cyrus Hooked the Internet

Olivia Munn, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Olivia Munn Speaks Up After Learning a Registered Sex Offender Was Cast in Predator

Burt Reynolds, Today

Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Look Back at the Star's Life in Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Turns Heads in Blue Sleeveless Dress at Gala Concert With Prince Harry

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Oscars Changes Coming in 2019: Popular Film Category Added

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.