Nick Jonas Has a Type! See Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Culpo's Matching Outfits

Culpo and Amendola split in March after about two years together, but recently reunited after some time apart.

"Olivia and Danny are exclusively back together and are in a great place since splitting," a source told E! News in July. "They really needed space and to figure things out, but their paths led them to reconnect again and they're really happy."

So will he be making an appearance on Model Squad?

"I think a little bit, but not too much," Culpo said on E!'s Daily Pop this week. "There's not a whole lot of relationship-wise stuff for me, but you'll get a little bit."