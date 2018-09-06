Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

Hollywood is mourning the death of a beloved actor.

E! News has learned Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning after he went into cardiac arrest. He was 82.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida where he was reportedly surrounded by family.

Burt made a name for himself in Hollywood with his various roles on the big and small screen.

After appearing in TV shows such as Dan August and Gun Smoke, Burt went on to star in The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights where he earned an Oscar nomination.

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he once wrote in his memoir appropriately titled But Enough About Me: A Memoir. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."