Paris Jackson Calls Out Paparazzi After They Compare Her to Dad Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson is firing back at the paparazzi who yelled at her in New York City.
The 20-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson attended the Tom Ford New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, where she happily posed for pictures inside the venue. But outside of the show, Paris says, paparazzi yelled at her because they didn't get a shot of her face.
Jackson took to Twitter after the incident to tell her followers, "i just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn't get a chance to shoot my face. (for those of you that don't know, paps don't get paid unless my face is in the shot.)."
The photographers then told Paris that Michael "would have never done that," but she counters, "he did… a lot lol."
"does no one remember the hundreds of unique disguises he came up with all the time?" Paris tweeted. "the f--k."
The legendary singer, who passed away in June 2009, was known for putting on disguises when he went out in public, even having his kids wear disguises so their faces wouldn't be photographed.
Paris retweeted a post on Wednesday evening that reads, "He even disguised YOUR face, and your brothers, with veils. Greedy Paps will yell literally anything to provoke you and get paid. I hope this doesn't ruin your night."
Paris also retweeted a fan that wrote that Michael "literally wore masks? What's up with these people?"
