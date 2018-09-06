Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From "Monumental" Year

Beyoncé is one year older and on year wiser.

Two days after celebrating her 37th birthday, the "APES--T" singer updated her official blog today and highlighted some of the milestones she achieved in the last year. "At 36, I became a new mother of three. I breastfed twins [Rumi Carter and Sir Carter]. I renewed by vows with my husband of 10 years," she wrote, referring, of course, to Jay-Z. "I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released an album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it."

"This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future," she said. "I love you, Hive."