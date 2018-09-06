Jimmy Kimmel Gives Virgin Bachelor Colton Underwood the Sex Talk

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 4:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Underwood, Jimmy Kimmel

YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel just gave Colton Underwood the talk.

The late-night host gave ABC's newest Bachelor a lesson on the birds and the bees on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The 26-year-old virgin admitted he'd "never had that talk in my life." So, Kimmel started with the basics and asked him if he knew where babies come from.

"When a man loves a woman, then they go into the bedroom," the former football player replied.

"It doesn't have to be the bedroom," Kimmel explained. "It could be a car; it could be an elevator; it could be the fantasy suite. My wife's parents conceived her on the kitchen table." 

Next, they moved on to a few visual aids, including diagrams of the penis and the vagina. The two men then discussed what happens when sperm fertilizes an egg and forms what Kimmel referred to as "a baby omelet."

"A human being comes out and it wakes you up really early every single morning, sometimes many times in the middle of the night," Kimmel said. "So, you have to be careful and wear protection."

Photos

Bachelor Nation's Famous Virgins

In addition to discussing reproduction, the ABC stars talked about protection and The Bachelor's famous fantasy suite.

Watch the video to see Kimmel's lesson.

Underwood's virginity was a hot topic on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. During the "Men Tell All" special, the reality star admitted telling her he was a virgin on national television was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life."

However, he isn't going to let this stop him from finding love. His new season premieres in January 2019.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Sex , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel

Sarah Silverman No Longer Sees Jimmy Kimmel as a "Sexual Being"

Black Panther

Black Panther: How a Marvel Movie Became One of 2018's Most Revolutionary Films

Evan Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 101

Evan Ross Worries Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross Will "Lose Her Mind" If He Leaves for Another Job on ASHLEE+EVAN

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Shopping With The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell: Denim, Boots, Overalls and More

William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, SAG Awards, Couples

Inside Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's Unconventional Hollywood Love Story

Pippa Middleton

Shirking the Spotlight, Reforming Her Workouts and Getting Baby Tips From Kate: Inside Pippa Middleton's New World

Prince George Is Living His Best Life: Inside His Precious Royal World

Prince George Is Living His Best Life: Inside His Precious Royal World

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.