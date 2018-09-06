Jimmy Kimmel Gives Virgin Bachelor Colton Underwood the Sex Talk

Jimmy Kimmel just gave Colton Underwood the talk.

The late-night host gave ABC's newest Bachelor a lesson on the birds and the bees on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The 26-year-old virgin admitted he'd "never had that talk in my life." So, Kimmel started with the basics and asked him if he knew where babies come from.

"When a man loves a woman, then they go into the bedroom," the former football player replied.

"It doesn't have to be the bedroom," Kimmel explained. "It could be a car; it could be an elevator; it could be the fantasy suite. My wife's parents conceived her on the kitchen table."

Next, they moved on to a few visual aids, including diagrams of the penis and the vagina. The two men then discussed what happens when sperm fertilizes an egg and forms what Kimmel referred to as "a baby omelet."

"A human being comes out and it wakes you up really early every single morning, sometimes many times in the middle of the night," Kimmel said. "So, you have to be careful and wear protection."