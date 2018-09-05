Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:16 PM
Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe prove that women can have it all.
The Honest Company founder and the famous Hollywood stylist-turned-designer have successful businesses, flawless style, camera-ready beauty and multiple kids in grade school. Essentially, they're mom and career goals.
"I'm always inspired by extraordinary women that are powerful and confident and have an ease about them that they can throw something on, run out the door and they look really cool," Rachel said last night at the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer '19 presentation at Hotel Bel-Air.
Her line and fashion subscription service, Box of Style (which currently includes Honest Beauty products), are made specifically for women like herself and Jessica. Women that have a lot going on, but don't want to sacrifice looking and feeling their best.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
"She never tries hard, she always look cool, but still very strong and opinionated," Rachel continued, describing her customer. "She knows where's she going, what she wants to do and what she wants out of life. She's a confident woman."
However, confidence isn't enough to handle of the responsibilities of being a busy mom. That's why Jessica and Rachel revealed the hacks that keep them looking good, so they can handle business. Watch their beauty and style tips and tricks above!
