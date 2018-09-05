Rhiannon Reveals How The Bachelor Australia Actually Compares to UnREAL

It's fair to say The Bachelor Australia producers are getting a lot more airtime this season.

When Tenille Favios ripped off her microphone and fled the cocktail party on September 5's episode, a producer chased her down to console her. And, after Rhiannon Doherty's awkward attempt to kiss Nick Cummins on a single date, her emotional debrief with a producer made it to air.

Speaking to E! News after her elimination, Rhiannon addressed the role producers play on the show—and how they connect with contestants.

"Because the producers are always around we definitely—not build a friendship—but get to know them, and they open up about their lives," she says. "They're not all bad."