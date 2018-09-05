Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

When it comes to style, celebrities on Vanity Fair's 2018 Best Dressed List are the best of the best.

Although the vast majority of celebrities enlist the help of stylists to curate their wardrobes, when you consider both the red carpet and street style, it's evident which Hollywood stars have a well-developed sense of personal style. This doesn't necessarily mean we love everything they wear (although that's usually the case). It points to their consistency in sharing ensembles that say something about who they are and set trends. They're risk-takers, boundary-breakers and true influencers.

Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoë Kravitz and Bella Hadid are just a few that fit this description.