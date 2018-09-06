Prince George Is Living His Best Life: Inside His Precious Royal World

From the moment he was born, on July 22, 2013, at 4:24 p.m. local time, normalcy was lacking in the life of Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

As Queen Elizabeth II herself said after hearing the news (before anybody else, of course): "The first born is very special."

A swarm of media had been camped outside St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington for weeks, during a heat wave, waiting for the happy announcement that Kate Middleton had been "safely delivered of a son"—which is what they post on the gates of Buckingham Palace by way of formal announcement—as well as what, these days, they tweet.

DadPrince Williamwas in the delivery room, a tradition that went back one whole generation, to Prince Charleswho unlike his own father, Prince Philip, witnessed the birth of both of his sons, William and Prince Harry. The next day, a Tuesday, Prince George's maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were the first visitors at the hospital, with Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, following a few hours later, having been a ways out of town.

President Barack Obama was the first international head of state to send his family's regards. The Sun, which has an infamously tetchy relationship with the royal family, changed its masthead for a day to "The Son." Thousands of well-wishers lined up outside the palace to see the official birth notice.

And at the center of it all was a bouncing baby boy, who was first introduced to the world outside St. Mary's on the evening of July 23.