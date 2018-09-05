2018 Emmys: Millie Bobby Brown, Constance Wu, Tina Fey and More Presenters Announced

The stars are lining up for the 2018 Emmys!

With less than two weeks to go until the award show, we're learning more about who will be in attendance and celebrate the very best in TV.

E! News can exclusively reveal that nominees Kate McKinnon and Millie Bobby Brown will serve as presenters for the live telecast from Los Angeles.

In addition, Tina Fey, Kit Harington and Constance Wu will have the honor of presenting inside the Microsoft Theater later this month.

So what can fans expect when the show airs on September 17? For starters, Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as co-hosts where they recently teased their big plans for the evening.