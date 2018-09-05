Jill Zarin and New Boyfriend Gary Brody Attend U.S. Open Together 8 Months After Her Husband's Death

Gotham/GC Images
by Lena Grossman | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 1:56 PM
Talk about love!
Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin and her new boyfriend Gary Brody spent Tuesday night together at the U.S. Open in New York. Zarin's dog, Bossi Zarin, also made an appearance at the tennis tournament.
In June, E! News first reported that Zarin and Brody were a couple and stepped out together at another world famous tennis tournament, Wimbledon. A source told E! News at the time that the RHONY star is "very happy. They are old friends." The source also added that her daughter, Ally Shapiro, "loves him."
She wore a red dress with gold straps while Brody wore a sports coat, blue shirt and jeans. Brody is the president of the clothing company Marcraft Apparel.
Zarin's husband Bobby Zarin died on Jan. 13, 2018 after a long battle with thyroid cancer. "There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time," the family said in a statement announcing his passing.
Days after his death, the designer expressed the gratitude and "overwhelming love" she received from family and friends.
Based on Zarin's Instagram accounts, the reality TV star is an enthusiastic tennis fan and dedicated player herself. On Saturday, she posted photos to Instagram of her standing in a black dress just feet away from the court. "Beatiful night at the @usopen hanging in the Presidents box!" she wrote.
Zarin and her dog Bossi hung out with some familiar faces at the event. Joe Jonas posted a picture of himself holding that lucky pup. He captioned it, "THE US OPEN IS RAD BUT DOGS AT THE US OPEN KICKS ASS!"
Both Bossi and her mom reposted the picture on Instagram as well (yes, the dog has an Instagram account). Bossi was all sun's-out-tongues-out in the picture and said she's "Always making new friends!!"
Zarin left the Real Housewives franchise in 2011, but returned over the years with special appearances. Rumors swirled that she would return to the show due to Carole Radziwill's departure, but Zarin denied that was happening. While she may not come back full-time, she told E! News in July, "I would like to come back as a friend."
She further explained why: "I couldn't do it for many years because of Bobby, and I was talking care of him. But now I have the time. And I think Luann needs me."
She's referring to fellow RHONY housewife Luann de Lesseps who left rehab for the second time earlier this summer and has ongoing tension with some of her castmates.
