British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018: Chrissy Teigen, Chris Hemsworth and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 1:05 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 GQ British Awards

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

British GQ's 2018 Men of the Year Awards are finally here!

Now in its 21st year, the award show honors men and women who've influenced culture over the past 12 months in terms of style, politics, entertainment or sport.

The list of categories ranges from Breakthrough Designer and Solo Artist to International Man and Lifetime Achievement.

Rob Delaney is serving as this year's host and the event is being held at the Tate Modern in London.

Plenty of A-listers are in attendance, too. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were two of the stars to hit the red carpet. The "All of Me" singer shared a particularly adorable moment with the Lip Sync Battle host when he planted a kiss on her cheek. Teigen dazzled in a shimmery ensemble and Legend looked dapper in a dark blue suit.

Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman also dressed to the nines for the big event. The Thor star donned a dark suit and tie while the Black Panther actor rocked a light-colored ensemble.

Want to see who else is attending the star-studded event? Check out the gallery.

Photos

British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

However, the event isn't just for Hollywood royalty. It honors actual royalty, too. Prince Charles, for instance, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

