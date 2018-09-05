Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 10:31 AM

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Donald Trump/Twitter

Kim Kardashianis back at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Three months since she paid a visit to President Donald Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, whose lifetime prison sentence was commuted in June, the reality star has returned to the White House. The occasion? Per Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, members of the administration are hosting a listening session on Wednesday about the clemency process and Kardashian is one of the guests. 

"The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review," Gidley said in a statement. 

The makeup mogul is slated to join First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, as well Ja'Ron Smith, a special assistant to the President for domestic policy, Brooke Rollins, assistant to the President in the Office of American Innovation and Chris Liddell, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination. External guests include Rachel Barkow, criminal justice reform advocate Brittany Barnett, Alex GudichMark HoldenShon Hopwood, CNN host Van JonesPaul LarkinLeonard LeoMark OslerJessica Jackson Sloan and Judge Kevin Sharp

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

While the reality star has not yet commented on her most recent trip to Washington, D.C., Kardashian has clearly taken an interest in prison reform since becoming a public advocate for Johnson in the spring.

In a recent interview for Jason Flom's Wrongful Conviction podcast, the mother of three discussed a variety of subjects, including the fact that she reads stacks of letters from inmates daily and spoke of Kevin Cooper, a death row inmate convicted of murder who wants to have a DNA test.

She teased "exciting things" after her conversation with Flom. "We have some exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you," Kardashian wrote on her website

As it seems, the star is chugging along in her newest passion. 

"I'm still doing me, but I enjoy this," she previously told Today's Hoda Kotb of her advocacy work. "This has fulfilled my heart. Since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?"

