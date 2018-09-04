Love Island Australia’s Erin Barnett Hints Why She and Eden Dally Split: “A Leopard Never Changes Its Spots"

Erin Barnett has answered fans' burning questions about her breakup with Love Island Australia's Eden Dally—and dropped a clue about why they split.

Taking to Instagram Stories on September 4 for a written Q&A, the reality star told her 262,000 followers that she remains "heartbroken & angry" over the turn of events.

Asked by a fan "What happened with Eden", Erin cryptically replied, "A leopard never changes its spots."

"Just wasn't meant to be," she added.

In another Story, the 23-year-old shared a fan's message that claimed "Eden has been with that many women around Sydney you are better off," and added, "Thank you to all the #girlcode girls out there."