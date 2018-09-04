That's So Raven's Orlando Brown Flashes a Smile in Latest Mugshot

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 6:32 PM

Orlando Brown

Courtesy of LVMPD

Orlando Brown was all smiles in his latest arrest mugshot.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed to E! News that the That's So Raven star was arrested on Sept. 2 on one count of burglary. The Disney Channel star's mugshot from his most recent arrest shows him flashing a wide grin while getting his photo taken.

The burglary arrest is just the latest in a string of charges against Brown. In June, he was arrested for felony drug possession plus misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer. Police said at the time that Brown was in the possession of meth and a pipe.

Brown smiled for another mugshot back in January when he was arrested after police responded to a family disturbance call. E! News learned at the time that there was a verbal altercation with Brown, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mom. The actor apparently had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. He was then booked in Barstow County Jail on the charges on battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

In both 2011 and 2013, Brown was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The actor, however, was absent for his scheduled court appearance in 2012. A judge issued a bench warrant and set bail at $40,000. That was an additional warrant on top of a separate one for failing to provide proof that he enrolled in an alcohol-education program. That course was one condition of Brown's probation.

In Jan. 2016, Brown was jailed for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in a police station parking lot. Torrance Police Department's Sergeant Paul Kranke told E! News that an eyewitness saw Brown and his girlfriend pull into the parking lot where they argued and he reportedly struck her. When police arrived in the parking lot, Brown initially refused to get out of the car but was then handcuffed and found to be in possession of meth. Stemming from this incident, Brown was charged with domestic battery, obstructing an officer and possession of narcotics. 

In May 2018, Brown got former castmate Raven-Symoné's face tattooed on his chest.

