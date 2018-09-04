Nick Offerman Officiates a Wedding on the Making It Finale (It Sounds As Sweet As You'd Expect)

Despite not having a hand in, well, pretty much anything, Talisa said she had no regrets. "We got gifted a handcrafted dream wedding and didn't have to pay for anything; it was such a weight off our shoulders," she said.

Plus, not only did they have celebrities at their wedding, they had a celebrity perform their wedding.

"When we found out it was Nick and Amy we both began screaming; we are huge fans of Nick's, especially David," Tailsa said, noting they weren't too sure about getting married on TV in the first place. "He has such a spirit that makes you feel like you've been knowing each other forever. At one point before the ceremony, he walked up to us and gave me a hug and said, ‘Everything's going to be alright.' I think he saw my jitters with all that was coming together with the set and cameras and family, but at that point—I cried and also knew that we really should just enjoy the moment—and we truly did."

The finale, titled "Happily Ever Crafter," sees the final three Makers create a dream wedding backdrop for the bride and groom, as well as create an heirloom-quality handmade gift designed to last the couple for generations.