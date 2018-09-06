Inside Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's Unconventional Hollywood Love Story

Much of the foundation for how much love there is between the couple goes back to their mutual love of acting. Both actors have served in iconic roles over the years and have had the joy of working on projects together. Earlier this year, Macy directed the coming of age comedy Krystal, where Felicity Huffman plays the character Poppy. In an interview with Us Magazine, the Oscar-nominated actor raves about his wife's acting ability. "She's soulful and deep, emotionally. She's a big presence and can draw on that any time she wants… She'll learn an entire play before the first day of rehearsing, off book. She works really hard. She'll call an acting coach and work with them, she'll call a vocal coach. Then finally, she's smart, she's been doing this a long time. She's got chops, you can count on her," he explains of Huffman's immense talent. Macy directing Huffman comes full circle with the theater company they met at. While there, he had directed plays such as Three Sisters and Radio: An Evening of Sketches.

The couple has also been able to act with one another in other projects, such as on the film Cake starring Jennifer Aniston. Even though she won an Emmy for her performance as Lynette Scavo on Desperate Housewives, Huffman says she still improves as a performer when she acts alongside her husband. "You know how if you play a sport with someone who is better than you, your game will improve? It's true with acting as well," she explained to Closer. "We read each other's scripts; we work together. We both love acting—it's the only language that we have," Macy added.

The couple not only hits milestones in their relationship together but also in their career. Both actors have been nominated for major awards throughout the years. Macy was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Fargo and is a five-time Emmy nominee for his role on Shameless. Huffman has collected an Emmy for her role as Bree in Transamerica and was up for the award again for her performance in American Crime. In fact, both actors were up for an Emmy in 2016 and in an exclusive red carpet interview with E! News, Macy adorably denied any competition between the two and that he "just wanted her to win."