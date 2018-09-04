How Felicity Jones Transformed Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg for On the Basis of Sex

Felicity Jones had to talk the talk and walk the walk to become Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 34-year-old British actress plays a younger version of the 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice in Mimi Leder's film On the Basis of Sex, which hits theaters Dec. 25.

Vanity Fair reported in its October 2018 issue that the two had last year had together at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., along with the director and co-star Armie Hammer, who plays Ginsburg's husband, Marty. After Jones went to the restroom, Ginsburg told Leder that the actress was "great," adding, "But can she do the Brooklyn accent?"

Jones used a dialect coach and the two studied old audio recordings of Ginsburg in order to mimic the accent.

"There were certain sounds that she remained committed to her entire life. Like 'cawt,'" Jones told Vanity Fair.