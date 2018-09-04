Why ABC Picked Colton Underwood to Be The Bachelor

It's a move many saw coming, and one our source deemed safe: Colton Underwood is the new star of The Bachelor.

Colton, 26, was a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette where he vied for Becca Kufrin's affection. He was sent home from the competition during the hometown visits. Later, he headed to Bachelor in Paradise season five where he reunited with and later broke up with ex-girlfriend Tia Booth. Tia and Becca were both contestants on The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. handing out the roses.

"Colton was by far the safest pick. He's a virgin and he works in non-profit. He screams wholesome, middle America," a source told E! News.