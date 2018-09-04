Colin Kaepernick's Nike Ad Comes Under Fire as Protesters Set Their Sneakers Aflame

Colin Kaepernick's latest pose has not gone unnoticed.

While he's spent years on the field as a pro quarterback, the 30-year-old athlete became a different kind of national figure in 2016, when he famously ignited a national political and social firestorm after he elected to kneel at games during the National Anthem in protest of racial injustice.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said at the time. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Over the weekend, his message came full circle as the star was revealed as the face of Nike's newest advertisement for the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign. "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," the ad strikingly notes along with a portrait of Kaepernick staring into the camera.

The slogan is undoubtedly inspired by Kaepernick's story as his protest ignited a national divide, public backlash from prominent figures including President Donald Trump and death threats. Kaepernick, currently a free agent, filed a grievance against NFL owners in October 2017, arguing that the NFL and its owners "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."