Cosby Show Star Geoffrey Owens Speaks Out After Being Job-Shamed

Owens worked at Trader Joe's for 15 months before a woman snapped some photos and shared them online. "People recognized me every day and they were very, very cool about it—sometimes, like, too cool," he said. The actor, who recently quit his job due to the undue attention, began working there to make ends meet. "I've been teaching acting directing for 30+ years, but it got to a point where it just didn't add up enough. You gotta do what you gotta do."

Although there is renewed interest in his career, Owens said he "wouldn't feel comfortable" getting acting jobs as a result of being job-shamed in a public forum. "I wouldn't mind getting auditions," he said. But in the end, he added, "I want to get a job because I'm the right person."

Owens added, "I feel like I'm more of a celebrity now than I've ever been. "

And in a weird way, Owens admitted he is grateful this experience happened. "This businesses of my being the Cosby guy who got shamed for working at Trader Joe's, that's going to pass. In some measure of time, that's going to pass away. But I hope what doesn't pass is...this rethinking about what it means to work, the honor of the working person and the dignity of work," he explained to Roberts, adding, "There is no job that is better than another job. It might pay better. It might have better benefits. It might look better on a résumé and a paper. But actually, it's not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable. If we have a rethinking about that because of what's happened to me, that would be great. But no one should be sorry for me, either from a positive or negative perspective. I've had a great life. I've had a great career. I've had a career that most actors would die for. So, no one has to feel sorry for me. I'm doing fine."