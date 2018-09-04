Nicki Minaj Wants to Punch Travis Scott "in His F--king Face"

Nicki Minaj insists she wasn't "angry" or "upset" when her album, Queen, debuted at No. 2, behind Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD. And yet, as she says on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, the "Chun-Li" rapper felt like she "wanted to punch him in his f--king face" for claiming her spot.

"What are those emotions then, if it's not anger?" Ellen DeGeneres asks.

"It's not anger: it's what's right and what's wrong and what's fair," says Minaj, who's been ranting about Scott for over a week. "I've had a No. 2 album and I never cared. It's just that when you have a No. 2 album to someone who is selling shirts and merch—and selling passes for a tour that isn't announced yet—it feels like you're being tricked. It feels like someone is playing a game and beating you at a game opposed to just selling music. I want to sell music!"

Bundling album sales with merch has become a common practice in the music industry, adopted by artists like Christina Aguilera, Eminem, Ariana Grande...and even Minaj. Scott "sold a lot of T-shirts and sweaters and tour passes," she said. "We're not going to have that!"

"He didn't have the No. 1 album," Minaj argued. "Queen was the No. 1 album."