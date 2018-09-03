Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan Holds Hands on Beach in Spain

The blockbuster did so well, in fact, there is already a sequel in development. Deadline reported screenwriters Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli will begin writing the next installment of the series soon.

Aside from breaking records and pulling in the big bucks, the film has also been applauded for showcasing an all-Asian cast and having the first Asian-American lead in 25 years. This significance was noticed by people all across the world, including Chrissy Teigen. The mother-of-two wrote, "What can I really say about this movie that hasn't been said by absolutely everyone who has seen it. I've been excited to see this since production was announced but I could have never imagined how wonderful it would be. I planned on seeing it, making a few jokes about how it checked all the boxes for me...but the feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black asian mashup baby bear luna tunes, was a feeling I haven't had at the end of any other movies."

"You never know how much you miss being represented on screen until you actually see what it's like to be represented. And represented by all different types of characters with all different types of personalities, just like any other great movie. Also aside from all that, it's just colorful, fun and big as f--k. God I love a rom com. God I loved it all. Thank you guys for making this movie," she applauded.