Love Island Australia's Natasha Webster Fires Back at Claims She Broke Up Eden Dally and Erin Barnett

Natasha Webster wants very much to be excluded from Erin Barnett and Eden Dally's breakup narrative.

After the Love Island Australia runners-up announced their split on September 2, co-star Natasha responded to accusations that she was involved.

"I am NOT GUILTY of breaking up my two closest friends from the villa," Natasha, 24, posted on Instagram. "It has nothing to do with me and to be honest I would have thought they would have done a instagram story or post telling everyone to leave me out of it and call to see if I'm okay.

"I only found out that they had broken up when they posted online, so I was NOT lying when I said they were together."