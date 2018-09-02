Love Island Australia's Natasha Webster Fires Back at Claims She Broke Up Eden Dally and Erin Barnett

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 8:51 PM

Natasha Webster, Eden Dally

Instagram

Natasha Webster wants very much to be excluded from Erin Barnett and Eden Dally's breakup narrative.

After the Love Island Australia runners-up announced their split on September 2, co-star Natasha responded to accusations that she was involved.

"I am NOT GUILTY of breaking up my two closest friends from the villa," Natasha, 24, posted on Instagram. "It has nothing to do with me and to be honest I would have thought they would have done a instagram story or post telling everyone to leave me out of it and call to see if I'm okay.

"I only found out that they had broken up when they posted online, so I was NOT lying when I said they were together."

Read

Love Island's Erin Barnett Reveals the Truth About Eden Dally's "Secret Girlfriend"

The Perth-based reality star found herself at the centre of the rumour mill after partying with Eden at his 26th birthday celebration in Sydney last weekend and revealed she's since received "death threats".

Natasha's post went on explain how she booked her cross-country flight to attend the party before learning that Erin and their other co-stars had bailed on the event.

"Erin tells me at very short notice her mum is having an operation and is no longer attending the party or going to Sydney. On the day of travel I found out the other girls have bailed," she wrote. "So I spoke to Erin and she was wanting me to go…

"[Eden and I] did not hook up, we are not dating and it is really hurtful that people are accusing me of things I have not done. The timing of them announcing their break up has made it look like I was the one to blame but I can honestly tell you I have absolutely nothing to do with it."

Read

All the Bachelor and Married At First Sight Australia Couples Who Broke Up This Week

Eden and Erin announced their breakup in joint Instagram posts two days after his birthday party.

"We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways. We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia," they wrote.

"We can't thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer. We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends."

Prior to the split, 23-year-old Erin had been vocal about her plans to relocate from Melbourne to Sydney to be with Eden, but according to her recent posts it appears she stayed in Victoria.

"After August, I'm moving to his place in Sydney," she said on Pedestrian's Waiting For A D8 podcast in early August. "I just feel like I've known Eden longer than I've known anyone. I don't know how to explain it, it's just a lot better than any relationship I've ever had."

Read

Love Island, Bachelor in Paradise and the Art of the Trashy Dating Show

