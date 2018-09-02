Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reveals She Had a Chemical Pregnancy

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis wrote an emotional Instagram post about suffering from a chemical pregnancy.

According to Heathline, chemical pregnancies "account for 50 to 75 percent of all miscarriages." This happens early on in the pregnancy too, "before ultrasounds can detect a fetus, but not too early for a pregnancy test to detect levels of hCG," Healthline explains.

Otis uploaded a picture of herself next to her 1-year-old baby Henley Grace and wrote, "Sorry I've been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting. Then over the night full blown everything - if you know what i mean."

The "bizarre positive pregnancy test" refers to a picture she added on Instagram just two days ago. The reality TV star shared a photo holding up a pregnancy test and at first glance, the test reads negative, but Otis hoped for a different answer. "If I stare long enough I see the faintest '+' sign...Do you see it or am I just cray cray?!" she wrote.

Otis is a nurse, but her midwife also confirmed to her that she underwent a chemical pregnancy.