Cardi B Shares Touching New Photo of Daughter Kulture

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 2:24 PM

Cardi B isn't ready to share a photo of her and Offset's daughter Kulture's face but she still wants to show the world how much she loves her.

The 25-year-old rapper posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a close-up of her touching her baby's hands.

"I needed a girl like you," Cardi B wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, the rapper shared on her Instagram Story a video of her feeding Kulture at 6:50 a.m. It is the latest in several videos she has posted in recent weeks that have included the child but have not shown her face.

"No sleep after the studio unless Kulture say soo," Cardi B captioned the post.

Cardi B gave birth to Kulture, her first child and Offset's fourth, more than two months ago.

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Cardi B, Offset

Instagram

In August, she posted a photo of her and her husband holding their daughter. The pic gives a glimpse of Kulture's face.

On Saturday, Offset debuted a new face tattoo of their daughter's name.

